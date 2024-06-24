Sentencing awaits for former Arizona grad student convicted of killing professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student convicted of fatally shooting a hydrology professor on campus months after he was expelled is awaiting his sentence. Prosecutors say 48-year-old Murad Dervish should get life in prison without parole. Dervish’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon. A jury last month found Dervish guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of 52-year-old Thomas Meixner. The professor was shot 11 times near his office. Dervish also was convicted on five other felony counts, including aggravated assault for a bullet that grazed a building manager.

