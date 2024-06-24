South Carolina runoff pits Trump candidate against GOP governor’s endorsement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster are on opposite sides as voters in the state’s 3rd Congressional District choose their Republican nominee. McMaster is backing nurse practitioner Sheri Biggs, the wife of a political confidant and regular donor. Trump is backing Mark Burns, a Black pastor who has been by his side for nearly a decade. Also at stake in Tuesday’s primary runoffs is whether Sen. Katrina Shealy survives as the last of the state’s three Republican women known as the “Sister Senators.” They stood against a total abortion ban last year. The other two lost in the June 11 primaries.

