Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 vaccine appeals from nonprofit founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected two appeals related to COVID-19 vaccines from Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit founded by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The justices did not comment Monday in letting stand rulings against the group from the federal appeals courts in New Orleans and Philadelphia. In a case from Texas, the group joined parents in objecting to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization to administer coronavirus vaccines to children. In a case from New Jersey, Children’s Health Defense challenged a 2021 Rutgers University requirement for most students to be vaccinated to attend courses on campus though Rutgers didn’t force faculty or staff to be vaccinated.

