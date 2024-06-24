Testimony nears end for woman accused of killing her Boston officer boyfriend with SUV

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — A retired forensic pathologist says some the injuries suffered by a Boston police officer who was left for dead in a snowbank don’t match being struck by a heavy vehicle. Dr. Frank Sheridan, who worked previously as chief medical examiner for California’s San Bernardino County, was one of the final witnesses in the trial of Karen Read. She pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2022 death of John O’Keefe. Prosecutors contend she struck her boyfriend with her SUV and left the scene. An autopsy found O’Keefe died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma. He was found unresponsive outside a fellow Boston officer’s home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.