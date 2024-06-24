The Republican primary election in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District is too close to call

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Associated Press says tightly contested race in Virginia between one of America’s most conservative congressmen and a challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump is too close to call. The AP issued an advisory Monday saying that the margin separating U.S. Rep. Bob Good and state Sen. John McGuire is likely to remain within a margin of a single percentage point. That means the race is eligible for a recount under state law. Good currently trails by more than 300 votes out of nearly 63,000 cast. He has said he will seek a recount if the state electoral board certifies McGuire as the winner.

