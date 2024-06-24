TSA says it screened a record 2.99 million people Sunday, and bigger crowds are on the way
Associated Press
If you think airports are crowded this summer, it’s not your imagination. The TSA says it screened a record number of travelers on Sunday — just under 3 million people. The TSA expects to break the 3 million mark on Friday, as many Americans get an early start on their July 4 travel plans. It’s just the start of what promises to be a busy summer. Airlines for America, a trade group representing the biggest US airlines, predicts air travel will be up 6.3% this summer compared to last summer.