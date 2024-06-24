US ambassador visits conflict-ridden Mexican state to expedite avocado inspections

MORELIA, Mexico (AP) — United States Amb. Ken Salazar praised Mexico’s effort protect U.S. agricultural inspectors in the conflict-ridden state of Michoacan on Monday, a week after the U.S. suspended avocado and mango inspections following an attack on inspectors. Salazar traveled to the state, plagued by violence linked to organized crime, to meet with state and federal officials. Earlier this month, two employees of the U.S. Agriculture Department were assaulted and temporarily held by assailants, prompting the U.S. government to suspend inspections. The diplomat told the press that last Friday that Michoacan authorites had agreed to a security plan to restart avocado exports.

