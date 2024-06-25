Canada’s Liberals suffer major upset in Toronto special election, raising doubts about Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party has suffered a major upset in a special election for a Toronto district it has held for three decades. That’s raising doubts about Trudeau’s leadership ahead of next year’s general election. Canada’s largest city is a traditional Liberal stronghold. The Trudeau Liberals have been in power since 2015 but are trailing badly in the polls amid concerns over the cost of living. Trudeau has said he intends to lead the party into the next election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.