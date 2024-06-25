Death toll from attack in Russia’s Dagestan reaches 21

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say that the death toll in the attack by Islamic militants in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan has risen to 21 after a wounded police officer died in a hospital. In Sunday’s raid, militants attacked Christian and Jewish houses of worship in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, in the predominantly Muslim region in the North Caucasus. It was the deadliest attack in Russia since March, when gunmen opened fire at a concert in suburban Moscow, killing 145 people. An affiliate of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the raid in March and praised the attack in Dagestan, saying it was conducted by “brothers in the Caucasus.”

