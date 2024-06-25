Former Georgia officials say they’re teaming up to defend the legitimacy of elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Four prominent former officials in Georgia are joining a group that says it will try to counteract efforts to make people distrust elections. The Democracy Defense Project announced its launch Tuesday. It will include two Georgia Republicans, former Gov. Nathan Deal and former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss. Also joining are two Democrats, former Gov. Roy Barnes and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin. The four are Georgia board members in a national effort that says it will seek news coverage and raise money to buy advertisements to push back against efforts to undermine elections. Georgia has been a front in a battle over election results, fueled by Donald Trump’s anger at his 2020 loss in the state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.