Macron warns voters against the far right and hard left ahead of crucial parliamentary elections

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is warning voters against choosing the far right or the hard left. He asserts that their divisive policies increase the risk of political “conflict and civil war.” His comments come ahead of Sunday’s first round of crucial parliamentary elections. Macron spoke in an interview with French podcast “Generation Do It Yourself.” He called snap elections following the defeat of his centrist alliance at European Union elections earlier this month. Voters will choose lawmakers for the National Assembly in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

