Poland rolls out ‘Holidays with the Army’ in a recruitment drive with Russia in mind

NOWOGROD, Poland (AP) — Poland’s army has launched a program called “Holidays with the Army” to train young volunteers in combat. Nations along NATO’s eastern flank are strengthening their defenses while fearing that Russia could one day attack them if it prevails in neighboring Ukraine. A Polish military spokesperson says that “we haven’t had such a threat since World War II.” The idea is that many Polish trainees will choose to enlist as the country enlarges and modernizes its military. This generation came of age in peace and enjoyed rising prosperity after the collapse of Moscow-backed communism 35 years ago.

