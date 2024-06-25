Russia keeps up the front-line pressure before Ukraine receives a boost from Western military aid

DONETSK REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian soldiers say relentless Russian attacks on their positions defending the strategically important eastern city of Chasiv Yar are disrupting troop rotations and the delivery of some supplies. Analysts say the Kremlin’s army is seeking to press its advantages in troop number and weaponry before Kyiv’s forces are bulked up by promised new Western military aid that is already trickling to the front line. For Ukrainian soldiers defending this part of eastern Donetsk region, the Russian ground assaults and aerial barrages allow little respite after more than two years of war.

