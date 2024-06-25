South Korea slams North Korea’s fresh trash balloon launches and threatens loudspeaker broadcasts

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has lashed out at North Korea’s resumption of trash-carrying balloon launches and threatened to restart anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts. On Monday night, North Korea floated huge balloons carrying plastic bags of waste papers across the border in its fifth such campaign since late May. It was an apparent response to South Korean activists flying political leaflets via balloons. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has called North Korea’s balloon activities “a despicable and irrational provocation.” The South Korean military said Tuesday that it’s ready to turn on its border loudspeakers again in response.

