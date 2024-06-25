South Sudan says its 6M antelope make up world’s largest land mammal migration, but poaching on rise
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
BADINGILO and BOMA NATIONAL PARKS, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s most comprehensive aerial wildlife survey found about 6 million antelope — a figure that would make it the world’s largest land mammal migration. The government and the nonprofit African Parks teamed up to carry out the survey in spring of last year. They used spotters in airplanes, analysis of nearly 60,000 photos and tracking of more than a hundred collared animals. But they warned that the animals face a rising threat from commercial poaching in a nation rife with weapons and without strong law enforcement. Mike Fay, a conservation scientist who led the survey, said it’s “incredibly important” to save such a great migration of wildlife.