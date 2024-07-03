2 more people charged with conspiring to bribe Minnesota juror with a bag of cash plead not guilty
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people charged with conspiring to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for the acquittal of defendants in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases have pleaded not guilty. Said Shafii Farah and Abdulkarim Shafii Farah were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung in Minneapolis on Wednesday. A third person out of five defendants charged already pleaded not guilty last week. They are each charged with one count of conspiracy to bribe a juror, one count of bribery of a juror and one count of corruptly influencing a juror. Leung ordered both men detained before trial.