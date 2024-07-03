For ‘Love Island USA’ superfan Ariana Madix, hosting the show ‘does not feel like work’

Ariana Madix just celebrated her 39th birthday, and if her last year was any indicator, this one should be full of surprises. The “Vanderpump Rules” star whose boyfriend of nearly 10 years was caught in an affair with a co-star, has turned lemons into lemonade. She competed on “Dancing with the Stars” where she placed third, broke records as Roxie Hart on Broadway (where she will resume the role for a limited run in August) and is now the host of “Love Island USA” on Peacock. Madix is a longtime fan of “Love Island” and says hosting the show “does not feel like work at all.”

