Man tells jury he found body but had no role in fatal attack on Detroit synagogue leader
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader during a violent overnight encounter denied any role in her death. Michael Jackson-Bolanos testified in his own defense Wednesday. It was a dramatic moment in a trial that has mostly centered on circumstantial evidence. Samantha Woll was found dead outside her Detroit townhouse last fall, the victim of multiple stabbings. Jackson-Bolanos says he was trying to find unlocked cars when he stumbled upon Woll’s body in the middle of the night. Police say her blood was on Jackson-Bolanos’ coat. He suggests it happened when he touched the body.