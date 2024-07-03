Propulsion engineer is charged with obstructing probe of deadly 2017 US military plane crash

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A former engineer at a U.S. military air logistics center is charged with making false statements and obstructing justice during a criminal investigation into a 2017 military plane crash in Mississippi that killed 16 service members. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 67-year-old James Michael Fisher was arrested Tuesday. He is a former lead propulsion engineer at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex in Georgia. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether he is represented by an attorney. The KC-130T transport plane broke into pieces in the sky and slammed into a soybean field near Itta Bena, Mississippi.

