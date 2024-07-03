The July 4th holiday rush is on. TSA expects to screen a record number of travelers this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A long Fourth of July holiday weekend in the United States is expected to create new travel records. The Transportation Security Administration predicts that its officers will screen more than 3 million travelers at U.S. airports on Sunday. That would break the record of just under 3 million set on June 23. Auto club AAA predicts that holiday travel will be 5% higher than it was last summer. Most of the 70.9 million people AAA expects to travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home over a nine-day stretch that began June 27 are driving. AAA says traffic will be the worst between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on most days.

