Britain’s top players at Wimbledon stick to tennis on UK election day

LONDON (AP) — Some of Britain’s top tennis players are avoiding election talk like double-faults at Wimbledon. Polls opened Thursday morning in the U.K.’s first national election in almost five years but Britain’s rising stars are sticking to the tennis at the All England Club. Jack Draper says he has no interest in politics. Katie Boulter doesn’t want to talk about it. A smiling Emma Raducanu claimed on election eve that she “didn’t even know it was tomorrow.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.