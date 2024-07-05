Air travel is getting worse. That’s what passengers are telling the US government
WASHINGTON (AP) — Air travel is getting more miserable. That’s the verdict from travelers, based on the number of them who file complaints with the U.S. government last year. The Transportation Department says it received nearly 97,000 complaints in 2023, up from about 86,000 the year before. The department said Friday that there were so many complaints it took until July to sort through the filings and compile the figures. More than two-thirds were about U.S. airlines, but a quarter related to foreign airlines. Complaints about the treatment of passengers with disabilities rose by more than one-fourth compared with 2022, and complaints about discrimination also rose, although they were relatively small in number.