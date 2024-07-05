Citing Supreme Court immunity ruling, Trump’s lawyers seek to freeze the classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to freeze the classified documents case against him in light of a Supreme Court ruling this week that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution. Trump’s lawyers told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday that the prosecution should be put on pause until she resolves pending defense motions that assert that Trump is immune from criminal charges in the case and that special counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. The Supreme Court opinion came in a separate case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

