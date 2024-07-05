Firefighters make progress against California wildfire, but heat and fire risks grow in the West

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made progress against a California wildfire that triggered extensive evacuation orders, but damage assessments have raised the number of destroyed structures to 25 and forecasters say heat and fire risk are expanding on the West Coast. Containment of the Thompson Fire near the Butte County city of Oroville rose Friday to 46%. The fire grew little overnight and remains at just under 6 square miles. Most evacuation orders were lifted Thursday. A new blaze dubbed the French Fire erupted Thursday evening and triggered evacuations in the small town of Mariposa along a highway leading to Yosemite National Park. But winds calmed and crews were able to build a containment line along the entire eastern side of the community.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.