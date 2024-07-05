People evacuated in southeastern Wisconsin community after floodwaters breach dam

MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A dam in a southeastern Wisconsin community has been breached and people living downriver are being evacuated. The National Weather Service says the dam in Manawa along the Little Wolf River was breached at about 1:45 p.m. Friday by floodwaters. Meteorologist Scott Cultice said the rains started about 8:30 a.m. Friday and about 5 inches fell in a few hours. A flash flood warning has been issued for Manawa and other parts of Waupaca County. Emergency shelters have been set up. The city of Manawa said on its Facebook page that all entrances to the city have been blocked. Manawa is about 55 miles west of Green Bay.

