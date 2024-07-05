Trump disavows Project 2025 transition plan after a key official calls for a new American Revolution

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is seeking to distance himself from a plan for a massive overhaul of the federal government drafted by some of his former administration officials. Some of those men are expected to take high-level roles if the Republican presumptive presidential nominee is elected back into the White House. Trump says on social media he “knew nothing about Project 2025.” Trump’s attempt to disassociate himself from the plan comes after the head of the conservative think tank spearheading it said the country was in the midst of a “second American Revolution” that will be bloodless “if the left allows it to be.”

