Fiery railcars with hazardous material mostly contained after derailment in North Dakota

The flames from derailed train cars carrying hazardous material are mostly extinguished a day after the incident in a remote area of North Dakota. Emergency officials say the threat to those living nearby remains low, and air monitoring shows no air contamination in the area or downwind. Twenty-nine cars of a CPKC train derailed around 3:45 a.m. Friday. The flames are still occasionally flaring up Saturday as responders moved railcars from the tracks. Emergency officials now say the contents of the derailed cars included anhydrous ammonia, methanol and plastic pellets. The ammonia is a potential risk, but the wind is working in responders’ favor.

