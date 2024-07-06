Human remains found wrapped in sleeping bag and left out for trash pickup in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan. New York City police said Saturday that the grisly discovery happened around 5 p.m. on Friday after officers received reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in the Kips Bay neighborhood. Police say they found the body in a sleeping bag left alongside other garbage bags set out on the curb. They say the medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether foul play is suspected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.