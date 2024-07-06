The Biden campaign approved questions for the president’s interviews on a pair of Black radio shows

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign provided lists of approved questions to two radio hosts who interviewed him after his faltering debate performance. Biden’s Thursday appearances on Black radio shows in the critical states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were his first chances after the debate to show he could answer questions and discuss his record. The 81-year-old repeatedly struggled to complete sentences at the debate and press his case against Republican Donald Trump. Radio host Earl Ingram said Saturday that Biden aides reached out to him directly for his interview that aired Thursday and sent him a list of four questions in advance. Ingram says the list gave him pause but considered the chance to interview the president a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

