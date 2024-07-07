2 dead, more than a dozen others injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State Police say two people are dead and more than a dozen others have been injured in an early morning shooting in Detroit. State police say no one is in custody and say preliminary information shows 19 injured victims. Detroit police did not immediate have an immediate comment on the shooting. The shooting comes amid a violent holiday weekend nationwide. Violence and mass shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July. Researchers say the reason is a combination of factors, including more social events and more alcohol consumption.

