Gov. Whitmer shuts down 2024 presidential talk but doesn’t hide her ambitions in timely book launch

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are circulating several high-profile names as potential presidential alternatives, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign. Whitmer is releasing a memoir this week that hints at her political future. However, she shut down any possibility of stepping into the race this year in an interview with The Associated Press before the book’s launch. Her book, called “True Gretch,” chronicles Whitmer’s rapid rise within the Democratic Party and events that unfolded on a national stage, including a public spar with former President Donald Trump and a foiled plot to kidnap and kill her.

