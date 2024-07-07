Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported. The unrest at the time followed the death of Mahsa Amini who was detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said Sunday Mohsen Borhani had been previously sentenced but did not give further details on his case or jail time issued. Borhani, also a university professor, became popular on social media for his critical views of the Iranian government during the 2022 demonstrations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.