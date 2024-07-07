Shelter-in-place order briefly issued at North Dakota derailment site, officials say

Officials at the remote site of a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that sparked a fire in North Dakota briefly issued a shelter-in-place notice early Sunday. County emergency management coordinator Andrew Kirking says the notice was issued as a precaution after air monitors detected low levels of anhydrous ammonia. That occurred after a rail car began venting during removal from the site. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air can burn the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and even result in death, Kirking says the flames from Friday derailment have been mostly extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

