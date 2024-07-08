Far-right groups from France and Hungary to lead a new political force in the European Parliament

BRUSSELS (AP) — Far-right parties from 12 countries, including France’s National Rally and Hungary’s ruling Fidesz, have joined forces to form a new bloc in the European Parliament. They hope to become a major political player in the European Union’s assembly. The parliament moved perceptibly to the right following Europe-wide elections a month ago. The new bloc announced Monday is dubbed the Patriots for Europe. It’s made up of 84 EU lawmakers and will be led by Jordan Bardella, the 28-year-old protégé of Marine Le Pen. Right-wing parties from Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are also involved.

