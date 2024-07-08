From ‘Red October’ to ’30 Rock,’ a look at Alec Baldwin’s career on eve of ‘Rust’ shooting trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin is going on trial for involuntary manslaughter after nearly 35 years in the public eye. The actor began his career in soap operas before moving on to movies with “Beetlejuice” and other roles in 1988. He briefly become a heroic leading man in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October.” But he’d find more success in supporting roles, including 2006’s “The Departed.” He has become just as famous for playing himself on talk shows, game shows, and appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” He’s also had his share of ugly public moments, none worse than the 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust.”

