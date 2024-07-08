Judge who nixed Musk’s pay package hears arguments on massive fee request from plaintiff lawyers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is considering a massive and unprecedented fee request by lawyers who successfully argued that a massive and unprecedented pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be voided. The case involves the overturning of Musk’s 2018 compensation package that was potentially worth more than $55 billion. Attorneys who represented the shareholder plaintiff are now seeking legal fees in the form of stock in the electric vehicle company valued at more than $7 billion at current trading prices. Opponents argued Monday that the lawsuit resulted in no economic benefit to Tesla, and that the plaintiff attorneys deserve little, if any, fee award. The judge did not say when she might rule.

