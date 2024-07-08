Karen Read’s defense team says jurors were unanimous on acquitting her of murder

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Defense lawyers for Karen Read say jurors unanimously concluded she was not guilty of murder or leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and were deadlocked on the remaining manslaughter charge before a mistrial was declared. A defense motion Monday seeks to dismiss two charges against the woman accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm. Read’s lawyers say they’re aware of three jurors who described their conclusions. They want to question all 12 as they push against a retrial, saying trying her again for murder would be unconstitutional double jeopardy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.