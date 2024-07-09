As climate change alters lakes, tribes and conservationists fight for the future of spearfishing

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Members of the Ojibwe and other tribes in the northern Great Lakes region have spearfished walleye for centuries, where the practice is a right enshrined in 19th century treaties, a historic part of their culture and an important part of food sovereignty. But historically the government and local opposition have made it difficult to do so, even after treaty rights were upheld at the Supreme Court. Now, with another threat — climate change — challenging traditional sources of food, conservation efforts will be critical to keep the tradition vibrant.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.