Blackpink rapper Lisa joins Global Citizen Festival lineup in New York’s Central Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Blackpink rapper Lisa will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup in New York’s Central Park for her first solo performance at a festival, the anti-poverty nonprofit announced Tuesday. She joins headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Raouw Alejandro for the Sept. 28 event, adding to organizers’ plans to target younger fans and a more international audience. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said this year’s festival — which will include political, cultural, philanthropic and business leaders gathering to address poverty and other pressing international issues – needs support from all generations now more than ever.

