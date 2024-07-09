Great-grandmother who just finished radiation treatments for breast cancer wins $5M lottery prize

A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania who recently completed radiation treatments for breast cancer won $5 million on a scratch-off state lottery ticket. Seventy-five-year-old Donna Osborne says she only bought the ticket because a scheduled family trip didn’t go as planned. She scored the big prize last month when she bought a $50 “Monopoly Own It All” ticket at a convenience store in Lancaster County, where she lives. She had planned to fly to Florida but decided to leave the airport after her flight was repeatedly delayed. She scratched the ticket while in the store parking lot and was stunned when she realized she had won the game’s top prize.

