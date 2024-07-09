‘This is break glass in case of emergency stuff’: Analysts alarmed by threats to US data gathering

Statisticians and demographers are sounding the alarm about threats to official data gathering in the U.S. They warn that funding for the federal statistical agencies is inadequate and measures in a House appropriations bill could undermine what Americans know about themselves. A report released Tuesday by the American Statistical Association also warns that the agencies lack protections against political interference. Other advocates worry about the appropriations bill being considered by the GOP-controlled Congress. They say that bill would limit how many times a respondent can be contacted by federal agencies, and would therefore miss many more people.

