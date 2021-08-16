Alligator pulls handler into enclosure in front of guests

AP Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Guests at a reptile and bird center in Utah jumped into an enclosure over the weekend to rescue a handler after she was bitten by an alligator. Video taken by one of the guests shows an unidentified handler at Scales and Tails Utah in West Valley City talking to guests about the alligator when it grabbed her hand and pulled her into the water on Saturday. The video shows one of the guests climbed on top of the alligator while another man helped the handler escape from the pool. The company said Sunday that the handler is recovering.