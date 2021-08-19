Parents Taser student who went for officer gun, police say

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a high school student attacked a school-resource officer and tried to take her gun before being stopped with a stun gun. Police tell KSL-TV the student was meeting with a counselor Thursday morning about returning to school in suburban Salt Lake City. That’s when the officer was called to help deal with a commotion. Police say the student then attacked the officer. He allegedly bit and strangled her and she tried to hold him down. Parents at the school ran to help the officer. She told them to use her stun gun. They used the Taser to subdue the student.