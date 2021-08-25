Provo police: Officers fatally shoot man who fired at them

AP Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Police in Provo say they fatally shot a 48-year-old man who fired a gun at officers Tuesday night as they tried to contact him in his parked car. A police spokesman says officers tried to pull the car over earlier but the driver sped away. According to police, officers didn’t chase the car but found it parked in west Provo just before 10 p.m. Police say officers fired back and hit the man. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. The shooting is being investigated by the Utah County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team.