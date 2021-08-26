Utah school official under review after LGBT social post

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A conservative member of Utah’s board of education who criticized the use of a gay pride flag in a social media post is under investigation. The Utah State Board of Education said Tuesday that Natalie Cline’s post does not represent the school board and that they are reviewing it. Cline wrote a post criticizing a photo of a gay pride flag in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint seminary building with a message welcoming the LGBTQ community. Cline told the Standard-Examiner she welcomes all students but worries that the seminary message could exclude others.