Utah governor questions efficacy of masks amid virus surge

AP Utah

By SOPHIA EPPOLTIO

Associated Press/Report for America

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has cast doubt on the efficacy of mask-wearing after health leaders made some of their most impassioned pleas yet for state residents to mask up and get vaccinated. Cox, a Republican, said Tuesday that his administration is encouraging people to wear masks but it is unclear whether they are effective against the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The governor has previously urged state residents to wear masks and has defended his administration’s decision to mandate masks in schools last year against parent protests. Cox’s comments contradicted statements from hospital leaders who made emotional pleas for vaccinations and universal masking.