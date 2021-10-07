Biden to expand 2 Utah national monuments cut by Trump

AP Utah

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor says President Joe Biden has decided to expand two sprawling national monuments in his state that were significantly reduced under President Donald Trump. The Biden administration had been reviewing the changes made by the Trump administration in 2017. On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox released a statement expressing disappointment in the Biden administration’s decision to enlarge the monuments. The White House and the U.S. Interior Department declined to comment. Environmental and tribal groups had sued to reverse the cuts to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. But the reductions were applauded by conservative state leaders who considered the size of both monuments U.S. government overreach.