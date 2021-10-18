Environmentalists secure water rights for Great Salt Lake

By BEN WINSLOW

FOX-13/KSTU

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — In an effort to help save the shrinking Great Salt Lake, environmentalists are attempting a novel idea: securing water rights for a terminal system. Fox13 reports the Great Salt Lake is now nearly a foot below its last recorded level in 1963, alarming environmentalists and Utah’s policymakers. In an effort to help the Great Salt Lake recover, a coalition of environmental groups have partnered with Rio Tinto Kennecott and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District in a first — securing water rights for the lake itself. The donation, about 21,000-acre feet of water, took years to secure.