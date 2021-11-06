Labor shortage tough on employers, boon for job seekers

By ART RAYMOND

The Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Worries over critical labor shortage challenges have migrated beyond the borders of the business community and are now shared by over two-thirds of Utahns, according to a new survey. The Deseret News reports a poll the newspaper conducted with the Hinckley Institute of Politics found 68% of surveyed Utah voters are concerned about the number of unfilled jobs while 27% identified themselves as not concerned about the issue and 5% were unsure of their stance. Utah’s current unemployment rate of 2.4% is holding down the No. 2 spot in the nation, bested only by Nebraska’s 2% for the month of September