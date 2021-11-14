Utah communities elect their first women mayors

By SONJA HUTSON

KUER-FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least four cities and towns in Utah appear to have elected their first women mayors: West Valley City, Park City, Parowan and North Logan. KUER-FM reports just 17% of Utah mayors are women, according to a January 2021 report from the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University. That’s still a 9% increase from 2017. North Logan’s mayor-elect Lyndsay Peterson says it represents an embracing of the future. She hopes the perspectives she has are going to be reflective of a bigger swath of the broader community.